Kendall Jenner avoided posing for photos with her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, at the Met Gala 2023 earlier this year. There was a good reason, though. The Kardashians star admitted that she was too tall and the photos would come out weird, per People.

This avoidance of the spotlight adds up; in general, the 27 year old prefers less attention than her famous sisters and family. In fact, she said that she's constantly worried that people think she's a “pick me” girl. A pick me is slang for someone who desires and does anything for attention.

While at the Met Gala, Kendall Jenner definitely stole some looks when she wore a Marc Jacobs black sequined bodysuit paired with platform boots. Those boots were actually the reason she stayed away from her sisters; the boots height from 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-7.

At the same time the biggest fashion event of the year, Jenner also suffered from a breakout around her mouth. “I swear I prayed [for it to go away],” she said.

This break into the fashion realm is something the model has always wanted, but she wanted to do it without her family's name. In the early days of her modeling career, she dropped her last name to keep distance from the family. She didn't even want her sisters, Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner, or family members in the audience of her shows.

“I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters,” Jenner said. “It’s just weird to me…because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion,” she added.