If you didn't get the invite to Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye's bikini-clad boat party in Mexico it may have gotten lost in the mail, or the ocean… or possibly you're just not a model. The four famous friends with apparently plenty of free time on their hands decided to take their talents to the picturesque seas of Cabo San Lucas on Thursday for some bonding time on a girls' trip, per a Pulitzer-worthy TMZ article capturing the trip.

The ladies hung out in the sun, splashed in the water and undoubtedly discussed foreign policy, geopolitical world events and their favorite Thomas Friedman NY Times columns. It wasn't all fun and games though, as Jenner appeared to be promoting her 818 brand of Tequila by serving it to her fellow shipmates. Okay, actually, that still sounds like it would qualify as fun and games.

Famous significant others such as Hailey Bieber's husband Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner's purported boyfriend Bad Bunny didn't appear to be on board the yacht, and yet the sun still rose.

For those outside the loop on how this fierce foursome became besties… I am as well, so we'll all just have to imagine our own friendship origin story. Kendall Jenner is of course part of the infamous Kardashian family, Hailey Bieber is a model (and Belieber), Lori Harvey is a model and Justine Skye is a singer so… perhaps they met at a book club? Or in the return line at Kohl's customer service? Anyway, the next time you rent a yacht with your friends in the waters of Mexico while looking stunning in bikinis, feel free to use this article as an instructional manual for how to proceed. You're welcome!