Kendrick Lamar‘s latest music video for “Not Like Us” has caused a stir, not just for its lyrical content aimed at Drake but also for featuring his rarely seen fiancée, Whitney Alford, and their two children, Uzi and Enoch, PageSix reports. In a touching black-and-white scene, the family is captured dancing and enjoying each other's company in their living room.

The Couple Pops Out

Alford, 38, exudes joy as she dances alongside Lamar, 37, in casual attire—a contrast to the allegations Drake previously made about Lamar. The video serves as a subtle rebuttal to Drake's accusations, particularly those involving domestic abuse and fidelity. Alford's presence suggests solidarity and happiness, undermining Drake's claims to some extent.

The couple's relationship goes back to their high school days in Compton, California, where they first met and eventually began dating. They got engaged in 2015 and have since welcomed two children. Their daughter Uzi was born in 2019, while Enoch made his public debut on the cover of Lamar’s 2022 album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.”

Drake and Lamar's feud escalated earlier this year, sparked by J. Cole's declaration in his 2023 song “First Person Shooter” that they were among the “big three” in hip-hop. Kendrick Lamar countered with “Like That,” asserting his dominance in the genre. This exchange led to a series of diss tracks between the two prominent rappers, with allegations and personal attacks being thrown back and forth.

Drake's Diss Loses Power

Drake specifically targeted Lamar's personal life in his song “Family Matters,” accusing Lamar of misconduct. In response, Lamar retaliated with “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us,” where he labeled Drake as a pedophile. Alford's appearance in the “Not Like Us” video adds a poignant layer to this ongoing feud, implicitly addressing the accusations leveled against Lamar.

The decision for Alford to appear in the music video could be seen as a statement of support for Lamar amid the controversy. Her presence, dancing joyfully with Lamar and their children, portrays a picture of a united family, contradicting any notions of discord or strife. It reinforces their long-standing relationship and counters any negative narratives that may have surfaced during the feud with Drake.

Overall, Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us” video not only serves as a platform for his musical expression but also as a personal declaration. By including Alford and their children in the visual narrative, Lamar highlights his commitment to family and love, subtly challenging the allegations made by Drake. As the feud continues to unfold through music and media, Lamar's portrayal of familial harmony stands as a testament to his personal integrity and resilience in the face of controversy.