Mississippi Valley State University football player Ryan Quinney was killed in a car crash on Friday evening, per a statement released by the institution's social media pages. The statement read:

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved student, Ryan Quinney, tragically lost his life in a car accident last night. Ryan was a bright light in our community with a spirit that lifted everyone around him. He will be deeply missed by his friends, faculty, and all who knew him.

During this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Ryan’s family and loved ones. Please keep them, along with his friends and classmates, in your thoughts and prayers. Let us remember Ryan's impact on our lives and honor his memory by supporting each other through this loss.

Rest in peace, Ryan.”

Quinny's father Anthony Cox spoke about the incident on his Facebook page, saying, “Gm, on behalf of my family I'm deeply sadden to make the public announcement that our son Ryan Quinney passed away last night in Yazoo City. This is a pain I never wish any parent should experience. While i have to give all my support and attention to my love Lavetter Jones Cox and my family, I do ask that you keep us in your prayers.”

Quinney was a junior linebacker for the Delta Devils. He transferred from SIAC competitor Lane College. He was in his second season with the team and totaled 13 tackles in five games. He last played against SWAC East rival Alabama State on October 12th.

According to WAPT and Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the vehicle Quinney was in was fleeing from the Mississippi Highway Patrol on Friday night. Shivers reported that the chase began in Flora and extended into Yazoo City, where the driver lost control on Jerry Clower Boulevard, north of 20th Street.

According to Shivers, the car veered off the road, crossed a ditch, collided with a parked vehicle, and became airborne. It then struck a light pole and flipped multiple times before finally landing in a yard on Talbert Drive. The coroner reported that the Jaws of Life were employed to extract the driver, while Quinney was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a post captured by HBCU Go, who is broadcasting the Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State game, the team paid tribute to Quinney.