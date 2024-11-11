With Brian Bohannon departing, Kennesaw State football's hiring cycle is now in full swing. The Owls became the first first Conference USA opening during this cycle cycle.

Bohannon, the school's first and only football coach, parted ways following the Owls' overtime loss to UTEP Saturday. Bohannon's departure came with conflicting information, with the coach indicating on he never resigned. Athletic director Milton Overton, however, first stated Bohannon stepped down before clarifying the decision Monday.

Regardless, the job is open. And two major names have emerged as potential candidates per On3.com's Pete Nakos.

Skip Holtz is one emerging contender. Holtz is currently leading the UFL's Birmingham Stallions but “wants back into college football” according to On3. Holtz previously led Louisiana Tech where he went 64-50.

He took the Bulldogs to seven straight bowl appearances from 2014 to 2020 before enduring a 3-9 campaign for 2021. Holtz also coached at South Florida (16-21 overall with no bowl games) but also delivered lots of success at East Carolina (38-27 with four bowl bids).

Donte Williams is the second major name. Williams oversees the Georgia defensive backs but is best known for leading USC on an interim basis before the school hired Lincoln Riley. The 42-year-old garners a strong reputation as a recruiter and DB developer.

He recently produced San Francisco 49ers starting cornerback Deommodore Lenoir when Williams was at Oregon. Williams even secured the verbal commitments from four-star cornerback Jontae Gilbert in August plus safety Rasean Dinkins – a fellow four-star talent – on Nov. 4.

Who else could Kennesaw State consider for head coach

Former head coach in Chad Morris was mentioned as another possibility.

Morris led SMU and Arkansas for a total of five seasons. He produced just one 7-5 season while at SMU, though, and owns an 18-40 record. Morris is interested in returning as a head coach. Morris currently coaches wide receivers at Texas State.

Overton, however, is likely to have a big say on who KSU hires. Glenn Schumann is one more name to monitor on the Georgia staff. Schumann is the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator but has ties to Kennesaw State's AD.

The 34-year-old was a grad assistant from 2011-2014 at Alabama during a time Overton served as associate AD. Many across the college football landscape believe Schumann will be a future head coach, and perhaps KSU is a good place for him to start.

Overton and KSU, though, may become more coaxed to grab someone within Atlanta. Not far from them is Georgia Tech co-offensive coordinator Chris Weinke. The Yellow Jackets are averaging 417.1 yards per game and has scored 36 total touchdowns. The 2000 Heisman Trophy winner recently helped get Georgia Tech to tally 370 offensive yards and drop 28 points in its upset over No. 5 Miami on Saturday.

USC run game coordinator and defensive line coach Eric Henderson is one more name with Atlanta ties. Henderson starred in the trenches for Georgia Tech. But he's the owner of one Super Bowl ring, which he claimed with the 2021 Los Angeles Rams in coaching Aaron Donald. “Hendo,” though, has never had full control of coordinating a defense. The Trojans' No. 72 defensive ranking may also draw worry from KSU. But Henderson is an outside-the-box possibility with potential to appeal.

Finally, Jerry Mack of the Jacksonville Jaguars is one more outside name to watch. Mack has head coaching experience with a 31-15 record at North Carolina Central. But he also coached and recruited Dylan Sampson to Tennessee, where Mack coached from 2021-2023. His Jaguars' backfield is tied in the top 10 with 10 rushing touchdowns.

If KSU pivots to a young, former Football Championship Subdivision coach, Mack is a strong contender.