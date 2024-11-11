Kennesaw State football emerged as the latest school with a head coach opening following the departure of Brian Bohannon. But confusion surfaced about how exactly he left.

Bohannon, who coached the Owls to the historic upset of Liberty this season, leaves his post with a 1-8 mark. Yet the veteran Owls coach took to social media to clarify what really happened to his job. The school athletic director Milton Overton first stated Bohannon is stepping down, per multiple reports. The departing head coach, however, gave a different account.

“This morning I was informed directly from AD Overton that he was making a change in leadership. Contrary to what’s been reported, I want to be clear that I did not step down from my position as head football coach at Kennesaw State University,” Bohannon began on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

Bohannon's words reveal Overton fired the head coach, rather than sign any resignation papers. Bohannon then reflected on his journey at KSU which features a 72-38 overall record.

“Since we started the football program, I have had the pleasure of coaching and working alongside so many great people. I appreciate your hard work and dedication to this program,” Bohannon said.

Brian Bohannon's work, plus who could take Kennesaw State job

The Owls turned themselves into a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) powerhouse under Bohannon. He took control of the program when KSU launched football on campus in 2015.

The first Owls team finished 6-5 overall. Bohannon raised the wins to eight in season two. Kennesaw State football later witnessed its best success from 2017 to 2019, as the Owls compiled a 34-7 record in that span.

Bohannon, 53, delivered 48 victories in his first five seasons — making it the best five-year mark for an FCS startup team. However, KSU endured a rough first voyage into the Football Bowl Subdivision realm. The Owls joined Conference USA and endured their worst start under Bohannon. They recently fell 43-35 to UTEP in double overtime Saturday.

So now, who looks like an appealing replacement for the two-time Big South Conference Coach of the Year plus 2017 FCS National Coach of the Year?

Co-offensive coordinator Chandler Burks is handling interim head coaching duties. Although On3.com reports KSU has hired a search firm to find Bohannon's replacement. His buyout won't be massive, which stands at $605,333.

This opening likely won't feature a hefty contract. CBS Sports reported Bohannon earned $400,000 less compared to many position coaches in the Power 4 conferences. However, KSU's northwest Atlanta location becomes a huge recruiting draw for the next head coach. Overton and the firm likely wants someone with ties to the “ATL.”

Eric Henderson of USC is worth monitoring here. The run game coordinator and defensive line coach for the Trojans is more than a past Super Bowl-winning assistant for the 2021 Los Angeles Rams. “Hendo” played collegiately at nearby Georgia Tech and knows the region very well.

Speaking of Georgia Tech, Overton and KSU may consider plucking someone from the Yellow Jackets. Assistant head coach/co-offensive coordinator Chris Weinke could appeal. The 2000 Heisman Trophy winner has done wonders with Haynes King in combining for 18 touchdowns and throwing one interception. He's spent three seasons with the Yellow Jackets and just knocked off previous No. 5 Miami.

Overton, though, could tap into the Nick Saban tree — since he spent 2009 to 2015 at Alabama as associate A.D. when Saban was there. Glenn Schumann of Georgia was a young graduate assistant under Saban when Overton was in Tuscaloosa. The 34-year-old is the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator and a three-time national champion. Kennesaw State can appeal as a strong first-time head coaching opportunity for Schumann.