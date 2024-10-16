ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kent State and Bowling Green will attempt to turn their seasons around in this matchup, as neither team has many title aspirations. Kent State is still searching for their first victory after an 0-6 start to the season, while Bowling Green has won just two games. Bowling Green has one victory in the conference, defeating Akron two weeks ago. However, they have an abysmal 2-4 record overall. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kent State-Bowling Green prediction and pick.

Kent State is 0-6 to begin the season and was 0-5 against the spread until they covered against Ball State last week. Kent State is similar to Bowling Green in having a difficult non-conference schedule they thought would prepare them for their MAC games. The plan for Kent State backfired, as their games against Tennessee and Penn State likely buried their confidence more than it helped them. Kent State failed to score a single point in back-to-back games against the Power Four opponents, which led to their back-to-back losses in MAC play. The good news is Kent State scored 33+ points in each game. The bad news is their defense couldn’t stop anything.

Bowling Green were a middling team entering this season. They had a difficult non-conference schedule, but many believed they could compete in the MAC and win the conference. Their odds over the games reflect that, as they’ve been favorites in every conference game. The issue is that they’ve lost outright as favorites in two of those three games, making it difficult to get back into contention. Bowling Green hopes a matchup with one of the conference’s worst teams will get their season back on track.

Here are the Kent State-Bowling Green College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kent State-Bowling Green Odds

Kent State: +20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +810

Bowling Green: -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1450

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kent State vs. Bowling Green

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kent State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State looked terrible in their first four games, which is unsurprising considering they played Pitt, Tennessee, and Penn State. Their offense has looked much better in the last two games, led by quarterback Tommy Ulatowski. Ulatowski has 739 passing yards over the past two games, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. It’ll take another stellar performance from Ulatowski for Kent State to win, but he has shown an ability to do it.

Why Bowling Green Could Cover The Spread/Win

Bowling Green’s rush defense hasn’t been doing many good things this season. However, their pass defense is one of the best in the nation. They are 25th in passing yards allowed per game and 15th in completions allowed. Other teams have been keeping the ball in the ground to exploit that weakness, but Kent State has one of the worst rushing teams in the country. It’s a bad matchup for Kent State, making Bowling Green seem like a good bet here.

Final Kent State-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

The biggest question in this game is whether Kent State’s defense can keep them around long enough for the offense to shine. Kent State scored 68 points over their last two games thanks to a stellar aerial attack. However, Bowling Green has been efficient at stopping the passing game this season. Bowling Green is actually one of the best pass-defending teams in the nation, which doesn’t bode well for their chances.

The Kent State defense can’t stop a nosebleed right now, and if their offense can’t turn this game into a shootout, it could be a blowout victory for Bowling Green. The Falcons have much more talent than their results this season would show, and this could be the game where they put it together and add to the Golden Flashes’ misery.

Final Kent State-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick: Bowling Green -20.5 (-110)