It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kent State-Tennessee prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kent State Tennessee.

The Kent State Golden Flashes were demolished in Week 1 of the college football season by the Pittsburgh Panthers. They might be in for an even more difficult day in Week 3 when they visit the Tennessee Volunteers.

Few teams looked better in America than Tennessee did in Week 2. The Volunteers played North Carolina State at a neutral site in Charlotte. It was one of the better matchups on paper in Week 2. It was a first big test for Tennessee's young quarterback, Nico Iamaleava. The promising signal-caller made a few mistakes but, overall, showed why he has been the focus of so much hype and attention in the offseason under head coach Josh Heupel.

We have seen the Tennessee offense take off under Heupel. It happened in 2022 with Hendon Hooker at quarterback. Hooker made Heupel's offense click, and the Vols made a New Year's Six bowl (and won it) due to the transformation of the offense in Knoxville. Hooker made a legitimate push for the Heisman Trophy, a candidacy which lasted into late November before it was stopped by injury. It could very well be that Iamaleava will become Heupel's next Heisman-contending quarterback at Tennessee. The Vols put over 50 points on the board against NC State, a team whose defensive coordinator, Tony Gibson, is viewed as one of the best in the business. It wasn't all the fault of NC State's defense — that unit was hung out to dry by the Wolfpack's offense — but it remains that Tennessee showed its potency and explosiveness. If the Vols can come close to that standard of play on a regular basis and maintain a high level of consistency in the 2024 season, they are going to be a very tough out and will be a primary contender for the College Football Playoff. There is a lot to love about this team, and after seeing UT perform well in 2022, it's not as though a big 2024 season would come as a shock to college football analysts. We have seen a Josh Heupel offense take flight under a gifted quarterback. This wouldn't be a first-time occurrence.

Here are the Kent State-Tennessee College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kent State-Tennessee Odds

Kent State: +49.5 (-120)

Moneyline: none

Tennessee: -49.5 (-102)

Moneyline: none

Over: 62.5 (-114)

Under: 62.5 (-106)

How to Watch Kent State vs. Tennessee

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kent State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Vols just played a very emotional game against North Carolina State. This is a natural and obvious letdown situation for the Vols, who have to score more than seven touchdowns to cover the spread. Even if Tennessee does score more than seven touchdowns, the Vols would also have to shut down Kent State to cover. A 56-7 Tennessee win — allowing just one touchdown to KSU — would mean that the Golden Flashes cover the spread. There is a lot of margin on Kent State's side here.

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Vols could easily put up 70 points on the board in this game. Iamaleava looks like the real deal. Tennessee's offense can score however many points it wants. As long as the defense doesn't allow more than 14, the offense can score in the mid-60s or higher and still cover the spread.

Final Kent State-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

We don't like a side versus the spread. We do like the total, thinking that Tennessee should score at least 56. If Kent State scores at least seven, this game goes over the total.

Final Kent State-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Over 62.5