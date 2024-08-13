The Kentucky basketball program is entering a new era after the departure of John Calipari several stars from the 2023-24 season. Nevertheless, the Wildcats brought in Mark Pope and stout contributors to keep the program's tradition alive. One former Wildcat, Oscar Tshiebwe landed a new NBA deal after his stint with the Indiana Pacers in 2023-24.

Tshiebwe has signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, Michael Scotto.

Oscar Tshiebwe averaged an earnest double-double of 14.5 points and 12.3 rebounds during his time with the Kentucky basketball squad. After leaving the program in 2023, he earned an opportunity with the Pacers. Tishiebwe averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in eight appearances with Indiana, spending most of his time in the G League.

It will be interesting to see how Tshiebwe fares in his new opportunity with the Jazz.

Kentucky basketball usher in new era

It is almost impossible to replace the impact John Calipari had at Kentucky. He joined the program in 2009, and since then, has helped Kentucky remain a national contender. Calipari has led the team to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances including a title in 2011-12.

In April of 2024, he left the program for Arkansas, marking an end to his 15-year tenure. Nevertheless, former BYU head coach Mark Pope looks to help Kentucky stay competitive.

Mark Pope is no stranger to the Kentucky basketball culture. He was a member of the Wildcats' national title team from 1996. After taking up coaching, he became one of the most respected minds in college basketball. Most notably, he joined the BYU basketball program in 2019 and helped the team reach great heights.

Pope achieved a 110-51 record as Head Coach of the Cougars, including a 66-12 home record at the Marriot Center. BYU had two NCAA Tournament appearances during Pope's five-year tenure. In 2021, the Cougars earned the No. 6 seed in the East region but lost 73-62 to a talented UCLA team in the first round.

Pope looks to help Kentucky average their first-round March Madness exit from 2024. He and the program have an exciting future together despite the changes that have occurred.