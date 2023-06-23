Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe was expected to get picked in the 2023 NBA Draft, but ultimately went undrafted. Luckily, he finds his new home on Friday as the Indiana Pacers have signed him to a two-way NBA contract, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Oscar Tshiebwe joins Connecticut's Adama Sanogo and Gonzaga's Drew Timme as draft hopefuls who many believe got snubbed in the 2023 NBA Draft. Tshiebwe is especially surprising given how dominant he was at Kentucky over the last two seasons.

Tshiebwe averaged a double-double in both the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 campaigns, with his best year coming during the former. He averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game that season, while last year he averaged 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds per game. Both seasons he paced the Wildcats in minutes and was a mainstay on the court for Kentucky.

Despite going undrafted, Oscar Tshiebwe ultimately finds a home now with the Pacers. Indiana will be a great place for him to land, as he will be able to learn from Myles Turner as long as Turner remains with the Pacers. Still, there is a lot of good young talent in Indiana that Tshiebwe should be excited to join.

The Pacers are headlined by Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, two young studs who figure to put the Pacers back on the map over the next few seasons. He will also be joining Pacers first-round NBA Draft pick Jarace Walker and help bring Indiana a tandem of two new big men. In the end Oscar Tshiebwe is undoubtedly a little upset that he didn't get drafted, but he finds a great situation with the Pacers.