John Calipari was not happy.

The Kentucky basketball team lost just its fourth game of the season on Tuesday night. This loss came on the road against South Carolina, a team that is now 16-3 and could sneak into the NCAA Tournament. However, John Calipari was clearly frustrated with his team's performance after the 79-62 win. The Kentucky basketball coach ripped off a brutally honest string of comments following the game (h/t Zack Geoghegan of On3).

“I saw men and I saw boys. They just played so much rougher than us and whether it was post defense — they banged us on drives, they banged us. We were trying to dance with the ball, and the minute you dance they pushed up and then you couldn’t get to the basket. Now you’re driving for a layup and he’s riding you a little bit. We missed six layups in the first half. You can’t win a game like this. You can’t go 2-10 from the three (in the first half).”

Kentucky scored just 25 points in the first half and couldn't sustain a 46-point second half from South Carolina. It was Rob Rillingham who led the Kentucky basketball team with 16 points off the bench. South Carolina had three players score in double figures, but the physicality proved to be the difference in this game: “When you’re playing a team that’s like this, you have to take the ball by the man, not dance.”

It was the second loss for the Kentucky basketball team in the last four games with the other coming against Texas A&M on the road, so John Calipari has every reason to be a bit irked. They will face Arkansas on the road on Saturday in another tough SEC contest.