Kentucky basketball looked very impressive on Saturday in their win against North Carolina.

The Kentucky basketball team is off to a hot start this year and they once again look like one of the top teams in the country on Saturday. The Wildcats proved their skill on Saturday with a big time win over #9 North Carolina basketball. Kentucky got a good fight out of the Tar Heels, but at the end of the day, it was Kentucky that came out with the victory.

This game was very back and forth as Kentucky basketball had two double digit leads in the game that were blown. The Wildcats led by 1o late in the first half and also in the second half, and North Carolina basketball was able to come back both times. The Tar Heels put up a good fight, and it was close throughout the final stretches of the game, but the Wildcats ultimately pulled away for the win, 87-83.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media after the game, and he knows that his team can be very good.

“The upside of this team is really up,” John Calipari said after the game. “Let's see if we can get there.”

It certainly looked like Kentucky was there on Saturday. The Wildcats looked sharp in that one, and if they continue to play that way, they are going to be tough to beat.

Up next for the Wildcats is a rivalry matchup against Louisville. The Cardinals are certainly in a bit of a rough patch as the program has not been good in recent years. This should be an easy win for Kentucky. The Wildcats will then have another easy battle against Illinois State, and then SEC conference play will begin to intensify.