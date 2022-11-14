Published November 14, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team is off to a promising 2-0 start, all without reigning AP Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, who underwent a minor procedure on his left knee back in October. But if a recent injury update is any indication, Tshiebwe will make his season debut sooner rather than later.

According to Jeff Drummond of Cats Illustrated, Kentucky coach John Calipari said Tshiebwe is expected to practice on Monday. Also, Tshiebwe wants to play versus Michigan State on Tuesday, but whether he will or not remains to be seen. Calipari said the senior doesn’t have “much lift.“

Tshiebwe, 22, boasts career averages of 13.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks across three college basketball seasons. He spent his first two seasons in the Big 12 with West Virginia and played 41 total games there before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021-22 campaign.

Tshiebwe starred in his maiden season at Kentucky. He put up career highs in points (17.2), rebounds (15.1), steals (1.8), blocks (1.6), and assists (1.1), which won him SEC Player of the Year and All-Defense honors. Tshiebwe had 30 points and 16 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament, but the Wildcats suffered a shocking first-round defeat against Saint Peter’s.

If Tshiebwe can replicate his numbers from last season or improve upon them, he should receive plenty of interest from NBA teams when the 2023 draft rolls around. Players with Oscar Tshiebwe’s size and versatile skill set are hard to come by and more valuable than ever in today’s positionless era of NBA basketball.