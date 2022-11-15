Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

All signs are pointing toward Kentucky Wildcats star Oscar Tshiebwe finally making his season debut Tuesday night against the Michigan State Spartans. Kentucky basketball is off to a hot start, winning their first two assignments even without Tshiebwe, but those victories were against overmatched opponents unlike the team the Wildcats are about to square off with later tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Via Jeff Goodman of Stadium:

“Barring a last-minute change, Kentucky big man and last year’s National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe expected to make his season debut tonight against Michigan State at the Champions Classic, source told

@Stadium. Decision hasn’t been made yet whether he will start or not.”

Tshiebwe missed the first two games of Kentucky basketball due to a knee issue that required surgery back in October. The 22-year-old Tshiebwe is without a doubt a major piece for the Wildcats. After all, he is the reigning National Player of the Year. Last season, Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points and 15.2 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, whom he led to the 2022 National Tournament, though, Kentucky basketball was eliminated right away in the first round by the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

It’s uncertain how John Calipari will manage the minutes of Tshiebwe, but he could start right away at the center spot over Lance Ware and Jacob Toppin who have been sharing the role the last two games.

Michigan State is coming off a loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs and will look to become the first team to beat Kentucky basketball, which is going to be easier said than done with Tshiebwe active.