John Calipari did not have a lot of words after Kentucky lost to LSU.

The Kentucky basketball squad just has to suck up the loss to Tyrell Ward's LSU and move forward to their next game. A lot of adjustments need to be made despite huge scoring outbursts from Rob Dillingham and Antonio Reeves. It could be issues regarding schemes, rotations, or depth but Wildcats fans will never know. This is largely because John Calipari only took two questions from the media.

Coaches often take accountability or point out where their teams collapsed in the game. John Calipari is not like the vast majority of head honchos in college basketball. The Kentucky basketball head coach continuously uses the same reason for not having enough time with the media after losses. This time around he claimed that the Wildcats have an early game against Alabama on Saturday, per Kyle Tucker of The Athletic.

Members of the panel were confused by the Kentucky basketball coach's reasoning. Their game against Alabama does not start until 4 pm which is really not that early. One would assume that the Wildcats were going to play at 10 am or any time around that area but they would be wrong.

Calipari might just be eager to bounce back after this loss to LSU. He could be working out ways to patch up their holes to get back in the win column on Saturday.

Tyrell Ward shatters the Kentucky basketball squad

Rob Dillingham might have just sealed the game for Kentucky with his shot. The Wildcats just needed one more stop and a rebound. However, the ball landed in the hands of Tyrell Ward. He got a shot off which gave the Kentucky basketball squad their eighth loss of the season.

Nonetheless, two stars shined for Calipari despite the loss. Antonio Reeves led the team in scoring as he notched 25 points and also grabbed four rebounds. Dillingham notched 23 points and got a rebound as well. Aside from these two, no one else from the Kentucky basketball squad got to double-digit scoring numbers. Moreover, they also got outclassed on the glass. The Wildcats only grabbed 31 total rebounds which were fairly small compared to the Tigers who got 44 boards in this game.

Hopefully, Calipari leaving early means that they fix their shortcomings when they go up against Alabama.