Kentucky basketball is heating back up after an initially disappointing offseason that included many transfer portal misses for John Calipari.

Things got a lot better when 4-star big man Somto Cyril committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday. The physical 6-foot-10 center is the No. 44 prospect in the class of 2024, and will add an explosive element to the UK roster.

“Somto Cyril is unlikely to reclassify to the 2023 class and play the 2023-24 season at Kentucky,” per 247 Sports reporter Travis Branham.

Whether or not Cyril reclassifies, the Kentucky class for 2023 is now ranked No. 1 in the country. They have four 5-star freshman on the way to Lexington, who will be critical to replace outgoing stars.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

They also landed 4-star transfer Tre Mitchell from West Virginia on Monday, who entered the portal last week after the disappointing fallout from the Bob Huggins incident and subsequent resignation.

The flurry of moves comes on the heels of losing many centerpieces of the previous roster. Guards Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick decided to transfer out of the conference, and former national player of the year Oscar Tschiebwe entered the draft with forward Chris Livingston and PG Cason Wallace.

Calipari recently had the honor of extending his first round NBA Draft pick streak to 16 years in a row, when Wallace was selected in the top 10 last week.

The veteran Wildcats coach will have his work cut out for him in 2023, as he looks to round out this top ranked roster with limited upperclassmen experience. Calipari has been here before, winning his National Championship in 2012 stacked with five-star freshmen Anthony Davis and Michael-Kidd Gilchrist, who later became NBA stars.