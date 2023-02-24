And then there were four. The 2022-23 Overtime Elite season is coming down to a wire, so only the best of the best still remains in contention for the title. Featuring the twins Ausar and Amen Thompson, potential lottery picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, the OTE semifinals are already up and running but there is still plenty of basketball left.

With that being said, here is some important information about how to watch the 2023 Overtime Elite Playoffs Semifinals.

Friday, Feb. 24

Tickets are sold out for Friday games. The Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia will host all games in the OTE playoff semifinals. The event will feature a special performance by rapper Luh Tyler.

Game 1: No. 3 Word of God Holy Rams vs. No. 2 YNG Dreamerz

Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Game 2: No. 1 City Reapers vs. No. 4 Cold Hearts

Tipoff time: 9 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Saturday, Feb. 25

Just like Friday, all games will happen at the Overtime Elite Arena. Tickets start at $17 and are available for purchase using this link.

Game 2: No. 2 YNG Dreamerz vs. No. 3 Word of God Holy Rams

Tipoff time: 6 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Game 3 (if necessary): No. 4 Cold Hearts vs. No. 1 City Reapers

Tipoff time: 8 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Tuesday, Feb. 28

This game should also happen at the Overtime Elite Arena. Tickets also start at $17 and are available for purchase using this link.

Game 3 (if necessary): No. 3 Word of God Holy Rams vs. No. 2 YNG Dreamerz

Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Overview

No. 1 City Reapers vs. No. 4 Cold Hearts

The series between the City Reapers and the Cold Hearts started on Tuesday with a 104-97 win for the Reapers. The Cold Hearts entered the fourth quarter with a six-point lead but could not hold on to it as the Reapers closed the game with a 40-point quarter.

Guard Trey Parker led the way for the Reapers with 24 points, three rebounds and two assists plus steals. He shot 7-for-17 from the field, including three successful 3-pointers.

A potential top-three pick in this year’s draft, Amen Thompson nearly recorded a triple-double in Game 1. He had 20 points, 12 boards and eight assists. He went 7-for-13 from the field and hit two shots from beyond the arc. Most notably, he recently received the Most Valuable Player award for the regular season.

For the Cold Hearts, Rob Dillingham had a game-high 29 points alongside six assists. His performance included three 3-pointers and a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

If the Reapers win on Friday, the series will be over and they will advance to the OTE finals. In the regular season, they swept the Cold Hearts 3-0 with a margin of 10.6 points.

No. 2 YNG Dreamerz vs. No. 3 Word of God Holy Rams

The semifinal between the YNG Dreamerz and the Word of God Holy Rams kicks off on Friday. The Dreamerz are coming off a first-round bye since they finished with the second-best record in the league. On the other side of the matchup, the Holy Rams made it to the semifinals after defeating the OSL Falcons in the previous round.

The Dreamerz finished the regular season going 11-4, only trailing the Reapers’ 14-1 record in the standings. Guard Bryson Warren led the team with 14.3 points per game and 4.6 assists.

The Holy Rams ended their regular season campaign 8-7. To upset the Dreamerz, they will have the help of two All-OTE players. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 20.4 points per game, the second-best mark in the league. Jayden Quaintance led the OTE with 11.6 rebounds a night.

On the final weekend of the regular season, the Holy Rams and the Dreamerz faced each other twice. The series ended 1-1.