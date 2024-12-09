Kentucky basketball was hit with some tough injury news after its epic win over No. 7 Gonzaga. Head coach Mark Pope picked up another signature victory to start his first year in Lexington. The No. 4 Wildcats rallied from a 50-34 halftime deficit to win the “Battle in Seattle” in a 90-89 overtime classic. Pope's team, however, has been hit with a concerning update on the health status of guard Kerr Kriisa. The grad transfer suffered an injury to his foot during the contest.

College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman for The Field of 68 revealed that Kriisa suffered a Jones fracture and is expected to miss 3-6 weeks. The news is a heavy blow for a player who has played a key role in leading the Wildcats to this stellar start.

Kentucky basketball's resilience will be tested even more going forward

So far, Mark Pope has fit in seamlessly as the head coach of his alma mater. The former BYU coach has led Kentucky basketball to an 8-1 record with two top-ten wins already. The Wildcats' only loss came in their first true road game of the year against Clemson.

Sunday tested Kentucky basketball's resilience after its first loss of the season. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are one of the favorites to cut down the nets in March and retained many of the players from their Sweet 16 squad last year. In contrast, everyone in the Wildcats' playing rotation is either a transfer or a freshman. That fact didn't matter, as Kentucky's balanced attack was enough for this huge nonconference win.

Graduate transfer Andrew Carr led the way with 19 points and seven assists. Carr is part of a transfer core that has helped build winning cultures throughout their careers at other schools. For example, point guard Lamont Butler was a Final Four hero for San Diego State two years ago. Kerr Kriisa is no different, having been a key contributor to multiple Arizona teams.

While Kriisa's stats are not elite to this point, Jeff Goodman explained why the grad transfer's absence is a big blow for the Wildcats going into SEC play. “Kriisa's numbers (4.4 ppg, 3.8 apg) don't accurately tell the story of his impact in Kentucky's 8-1 start. He brings energy and leadership and a guy who is fearless and has moved the ball.”

Overall, Kentucky basketball has shown determination and grit in 2024, which is making Wildcats' fans fall in love with this team. Kriisa has been a major contributor to that cultural shift under Mark Pope. It will ultimately be up to other players to carry that leadership mantle these next few months. With how stacked the SEC looks this year, the Wildcats must continue the habits they've shown throughout this nonconference slate.