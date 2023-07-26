Kentucky basketball's schedule for the 2023-24 college basketball season is still far from complete. However, one team that's already been ascertained to be a Rupp Arena visitor in the coming campaign is UNC Wilmington, which will be part of the Wildcats' non-conference schedule.

Via college hoops bracketologist Rocco Miller:

“Kentucky will host UNC Wilmington as part of its 23-24 non-conference schedule, per multiple sources. The date is set for Saturday, December 2nd inside Rupp Arena.”

Perhaps not many college basketball fans know that Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari used to play for the Seahawks. Calipari played for 25 games for UNC Wilmington way back in the 1978-79 season and averaged 1.2 points, 0.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per contest as a freshman.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Seahawks are coming off a solid 2022-23 season in which they put together a 24-10 record. Their resume, however, was not enough to win them an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament, thus extending UNC Wilmington's March Madness drought to six seasons.

As for Calipari and Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats reached the NCAA tournament last season but got eliminated in the second round by the Kansas State Wildcats after winning in the first round against the Providence Friars.

At the moment, Kentucky basketball, which went 22-12 in the 2022-23 campaign, has the Kansas Jayhawks and the Miami Hurricanes as the only other non-conference opponents on its schedule. The Wildcats play the Jayhawks on Nov. 14 in the State Farm Champions Classic at United Center in Chicago. Kentucky will go up against the Canes in Lexington on Nov. 28 during the ACC-SEC Challenge.