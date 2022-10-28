Kentucky football: Wildcats’ X-factor for game vs. Tennessee, and it’s not Will Levis

Kentucky football entered the 2022 season full of expectations. The Wildcats were ranked No. 20 in the preseason and peaked at No. 7 earlier in October. However, a two-game losing streak seriously impacted their season. The team bounced back with a win over then-No. 16 Mississippi State last week, which certainly motivated players for their matchup against the No. 3 Tennessee football team on Saturday. This should be one of the best games in college football this weekend and should attract many eyes.

All the attention is likely going to quarterback Will Levis. The senior is playing a big role in the team’s success. Levis has completed 69.5% of his pass attempts for 1,635 yards and 13 touchdowns against five interceptions.

Without him, the Wildcats would not be where they are right now. However, there is another player who could make a big difference on Saturday. If Kentucky wants to upset the Volunteers, the game needs to revolve around this player.

With that being said, here is the Wildcats’ X-factor for their game versus Tennessee.

Kentucky football X-factor versus Tennessee: Chris Rodriguez Jr.

If the Volunteers’ secondary steps up and makes Levis’ job tougher, the Wildcats might need to rely on the running game. Luckily for them, they have a player who can make a big difference.

In 2021, Chris Rodriguez Jr. was the second-leading rusher in the SEC and 18th in the nation with 1,379 yards. Because of that, expectations were high for the running back. In the preseason, he was named to many award watch lists and All-America teams by multiple outlets.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. gets his first TD of the year 😤@UKFootball pic.twitter.com/Y1HF80RtHl — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 1, 2022

However, Rodriguez had a major setback. He was arrested for driving under the influence in May. He then pleaded guilty during a pretrial conference. The Wildcat ended up missing the team’s first four games of the season.

But when he returned, Rodriguez showed how important he is to Kentucky football. In just three games, he already has 72 carries for 395 yards and three touchdowns. Even though he missed significant time, he is the team’s leading rusher with more than 100 yards separating him from RB2 Kavosiey Smoke. Rodriguez is responsible for half of the Wildcats’ scores on the ground.

His best game came against Mississippi State last week. He had 31 rush attempts for 197 yards and a touchdown. The rest of the team produced only 42 rushing yards. This marked his second straight game with at least 100 yards on the ground. Rodriguez had previously hit 126 in the loss versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

It is worth noting that Rodriguez will be facing one of the best rushing defenses in the nation. The Volunteers allow only 90.9 yards per game, good for No. 8 in FBS. On the other hand, they have allowed nine scores on the ground, which is the worst mark for teams that allow less than 100 rushing yards per contest.

All things considered, how Rodriguez performs can make or break Kentucky’s scheme. If he goes off, the Wildcats have a better chance of putting up an upset. If Tennessee contains him, Levis will likely be under a lot more pressure as the passing game would be the only threat of the day.

Since Rodriguez is so important for Kentucky football. That makes him the team’s X-factor against the Volunteers. He is by far the best offensive weapon on the team, and Tennessee knows it. The Wildcats will need to prioritize his usage if they want to win. In the end, it will all come down to Rodriguez and his rushing numbers versus an elite defense on the ground.