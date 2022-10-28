The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Check out our college football odds series for our Kentucky Tennessee prediction and pick.

The Tennessee Volunteers are now breathing the thin air which exists at the top of the college football mountain, or more appropriately, the Rocky Top of the hill. The Vols are still reveling in their 52-49 win over Alabama which gave this program its biggest moment in 21 years, since its road win at Florida in early December of 2001. When Tennessee knocked off the Gators on that evening in The Swamp, they won the SEC East championship and moved to the 2001 SEC Championship Game with a chance to advance to the BCS National Championship Game in the Rose Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes. Instead, they got tripped up in the SEC title game by a certain coach at LSU.

Nick Saban.

Being able to beat Saban for the first time at Alabama (Tennessee was 0 for Saban since the coach came to the Crimson Tide in 2007) gave the Vols a transcendent and transformative moment they had long pursued but had not been able to create. Now, Tennessee is finally in a position to achieve at a high level, which is like manna from heaven for a program whose last New Year’s Six bowl appearance was in the 2000 Fiesta Bowl against Nebraska.

Tennessee knows a huge game against Georgia is just around the corner, but if it loses this game to Kentucky, the Georgia game will mean a lot less. It’s time for Tennessee to learn how to be the hunted, the team everyone else wants to beat. It has been a long time since the Vols have been in this kind of position. They are facing a grow-up moment in this game.

Kentucky has dealt with a lot of injuries this season, including and especially to quarterback Will Levis. Not having a fully healthy Levis cost Kentucky in a home-field loss to South Carolina. Kentucky is unlikely to grab a high-end bowl bid, but it can salvage its season by knocking off the Vols, a team which has historically dominated the Wildcats. Coach Mark Stoops is an elite defensive tactician. He will face the ultimate challenge when he goes against Josh Heupel’s high-octane offenses, led by Heisman Trophy front-runner Hendon Hooker. It’s a great contrast of styles when Kentucky’s rugged defense goes against the Tennessee Ferrari in Neyland Stadium.

Why Kentucky Could Cover the Spread

Tennessee is flying high right now, but Volunteer quarterback Hendon Hooker will be tested by Kentucky’s defense. Kentucky has flummoxed the other quarterbacks it has seen this season. The Wildcats shut down Florida dual-threat quarterback Anthony Richardson earlier in the season on the road. They contained the Ole Miss Lane Kiffin offense and mobile quarterback Jaxson Dart. Kentucky’s losses have not been the defense’s fault. Mark Stoops has a plan which can corral Hendon Hooker, who could have a turnover-filled game in which the Vol offense grinds to a halt.

Why Tennessee Could Cover the Spread

Kentucky will not be able to score nearly enough points to keep up with Tennessee. Maybe the Vols won’t score a lot in this game, but Kentucky has to be able to score at least 30 points to win. The Wildcats probably won’t score more than 24. Tennessee, on a bad day, can still win this game by a 34-20 or 31-17 score. The UK offense just isn’t equipped for this matchup.

Final Kentucky-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Kentucky’s defense has been waiting for this challenge. It won’t be able to win the game outright, but it will be able to keep this game close and cover for the Wildcats.

Final Kentucky-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Kentucky +11.5