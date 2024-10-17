ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Head coach Billy Napier is losing time and chances at Florida. He had an opportunity to make a huge statement last weekend, and to be fair to Napier, Florida did play a dynamic defensive game at Tennessee, limiting the Vols' offense to just 17 points in regulation time. It was a defensive performance worthy of a victory. Giving up just 17 points should ordinarily be good enough to win. Florida's defensive coaching staff was prepared. There was some real progress to be found in the way Florida played, both in terms of scheme readiness but also in terms of grit and resilience. Yet, the Florida offense just wasn't up to the job. The Gators couldn't finish drives and couldn't make the most important plays of the game when they were there, waiting to be made. Florida lost to Tennessee in overtime and could not score in the overtime period. That sums up the Florida era under Napier: Even when the effort is there, the execution is not. The Gators have not been able to find the marriage of both intensity and precision, the quality to go along with the work ethic, needed to become great. Florida sometimes gets one of the two but rarely gets both the execution and the effort in the same game. Teams just aren't going to win many games when there is always a big, yawning flaw in what they do and how they go about doing it.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops isn't on the hot seat the way Billy Napier is, but Stoops is certainly facing some heat after UK lost at home to Vanderbilt. Stoops makes way too much money to lose to Vanderbilt at home. If Kentucky is ever going to become a bigger, bolder, more successful program, the Wildcats can't be losing at home to either Vanderbilt or South Carolina. Yet, that is precisely what has happened to Big Blue this season. If Stoops loses to Napier, a hot-seat coach, the heat will be turned up in Bluegrass country. This is a game Stoops cannot afford to lose.

Here are the Kentucky-Florida College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kentucky-Florida Odds

Kentucky: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Florida: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kentucky vs Florida

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread/Win

The game is essentially a pick 'em. The only way Kentucky would fail to cover the spread in the event of an outright victory is if it wins by exactly one point. Anything over one point is a cover for UK. Given what we have seen from Florida's very weak, very limited offense, it seems more than reasonable enough to think that Kentucky's quality defense can smother the Gator offense and walk away with a victory.

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread/Win

Florida's defense, which was so good against a talented Tennessee offense last weekend, can very easily put the clamps on a bad Kentucky offense which has struggled to consistently produce this season. Various SEC teams have put Kentucky's offense in jail. There's absolutely no reason Florida can't do the same.

Final Kentucky-Florida Prediction & Pick

Kentucky's defense will win this game for the Wildcats, and we think this game is going to be a rockfight. Go with Kentucky against the spread and with the under, relative to the total.

Final Kentucky-Florida Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -1.5, under 42.5