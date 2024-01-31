It'll be great having him back.

Though Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was the late Kevin Conroy's last video game voice, he has some posthumous recordings on the way.

This comes as a surprise, as we all concluded that since he died in 2022, Suicide Squad was the last we'd hear him play The Dark Knight.

However, he has two other performances heading our way in Batman film and TV, IGN reports.

Kevin Conroy's two upcoming Batman performances

The first is a Prime Video animated series. Bruce Timm's Batman: Caped Crusader. This one is a bit uncertain if he's the voice of the Caped Crusader. However, he did record the show prior to his passing, and it will all be revealed soon.

Also, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three, will have him voice Batman. The first part was released earlier this month, and parts two and three are coming.

Kevin Conroy recorded lines as Batman from ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ for one final project, ‘CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS: PART 3’. (Source: https://t.co/EwZldHT4Ep) pic.twitter.com/XynR1bUujD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 31, 2024

It's super exciting news for fans, considering the amazing job he did playing the role in multiple animated shows. We've missed him since he passed from a battle with cancer in November of 2022 at age 66. He did remarkable voicing Batman for The Animated Series and the Arkham series of video games.

As for his role in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sparked controversy because many thought it was a disrespectful ending to the beloved actor. [Spoiler alert] It has our hero on a park bench killed off brutally.

Luckily, this was NOT the last time we'll hear Kevin Conroy. It'll be nice knowing he had a better exit than what was thought.