The new Kevin Costner western epic Horizon: An American Saga trailer has just been released.
It's a four-part post-Civil War series, THR reports. Costner co-wrote, directed, and stars in the films. The actor even financed a lot of the picture.
The trailer starts with a view of a sweeping western landscape. From there, you see cowboys, Indians, soldiers, and more. A wagon train and Costner riding on a horse come into view. Then, an attack on a home is featured, and it looks like it won't end well for the family.
It goes on a visual journey of dramatic scenes, warm embraces, stagecoaches, gun fights, and much more.
Kevin Costner talks about the Horizon series of films
During a discussion about the trailer, Costner said, “When no one wanted to make the first one, I got the bright idea to make four.”
He added, “So I don't know what's wrong with me. But I wanted it to step away from what we usually see in Westerns, where there's a town that's already there. No one knows how [the town] came to be. There's a guy comes in off the horizon, if you will. We don't know much about him, except that he has some skills he'd like to put behind him, and this town ends up needing those still desperately…Too often, it's just a convenience for the hero guy to knock down a dumb guy.”
“We have a lot of Westerns that aren't good too because they get simplified [but] this isn't Disneyland,” he continued. “These are real lives. People just making their way, women just trying to keep their families clean and fed…I'm drawn to that. I'm always gonna get to my gunfight, but I'm drawn to the little things that people had to endure. So to me, Horizon was worth holding on to because I just felt like I wanted to tell it. It grew and it grew and it grew until suddenly I realized that I just had to make it, and I had to look to myself financially to do it — which is not the smartest thing. But I count on the movie speaking louder than anything I can say.”
The first Kevin Costner Horizon: An American Saga film is set to be released on June 28 in theaters, followed by the second chapter two months later.