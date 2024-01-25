Kevin Costner "had strong suspensions" about his ex Christine Baumgartner new romance with their former neighbor.

Kevin Costner seemingly wasn't surprised about his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's new romance. The actor “had strong suspensions” about Baumgartner's relationship with their former neighbor amid going public with Josh Conner.

According to a source per Us Weekly, Baumgartner's romantic relationship with Conner is “relatively recent.” A source told the publication, “Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh. Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room.”

Costner and Baumgartner split last year after 18 years of marriage. They share three children: Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12. This is the Yellowstone actor's second marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. They share three children together Lily Costner, Annie Costner, and Joe Costner. Kevin also has another son Liam Costner whom he shares with Bridget Rooney.

However, as for The Bodyguard actor, he's also allegedly moved on after reports circulated about a romance with Jewel.

The former couple finalized their divorce back in September. Their custody battle was long winded after the pair had different amounts in mind in terms of child support.

She originally requested $248,000 per month in child support and Costner was temporarily ordered to pay $129,755 per month.

The reasoning behind the original $248,000 per month child support, was that Baumgartner wanted her children to experience the lifestyle they were accustomed to when they were living with both parents which also included transportation to vacations.

“Because the children fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle,” Baumgartner’s lawyers wrote. “In this case, the guideline child support requested by Christine of $175,057 per month will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable.”

However, at their September 1 hearing, the judge decided that Costner is to pay $63,209 per month.

After their divorce was finalized a couple of weeks later, an agreement was reached. However, the details were not made public.