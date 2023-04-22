Drake Bell has had a week. The Drake and Josh star reportedly went missing, was targeted by internet trolls, and his wife Janet Von Schmeling filed for divorce. To make matters worst on the latter topic, Von Schmeling allegedly did not tell Bell about her filing and he found out about it online.
Bell admitted that he found out his wife of two years was filing for divorce by reading an article from TMZ. The actor sings about the incident in his new song out now titled “Going Away” which references his previous “missing report.”
I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ…check out my new song https://t.co/34cYh4JsMA
— DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 21, 2023
Earlier this week, Von Schmeling reportedly filed for divorce according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. The two have been married for four years. Von Schmeling says they separated back in September and that she wants a divorce due to irreconcilable differences, as stated in the documents. The pair share one child together, one-year-old Wyatt Bell. Von Schmeling is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their child. She wants the actor to be granted visitation rights. Additionally, Von Schmeling is seeking spousal support.
Prior to the divorce filing, Bell was reported missing citing mental health concerns.
He was reported missing by Florida police earlier this month. The gossip site reports that “a family member called the cops and claimed Drake was threatening suicide in response to child custody issues with Janet.”
The actor broke his silence on the matter on Thursday (April 13).
“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night, and this?” Bell tweeted alongside a laughing emoji.