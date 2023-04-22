Drake Bell has had a week. The Drake and Josh star reportedly went missing, was targeted by internet trolls, and his wife Janet Von Schmeling filed for divorce. To make matters worst on the latter topic, Von Schmeling allegedly did not tell Bell about her filing and he found out about it online.

Bell admitted that he found out his wife of two years was filing for divorce by reading an article from TMZ. The actor sings about the incident in his new song out now titled “Going Away” which references his previous “missing report.”

I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ…check out my new song https://t.co/34cYh4JsMA — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 21, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“So I’m moving my wife and son/Out to the islands/To start a new life/Where the weather is nice all day/I, I, am done with this f**kin’ city/I, I, am done with the f**kin’ s**tty/Lies and the knives/That they’re throwing my way,” he sings.