Tia Mowry and Cory Hardict have settled the terms of their divorce six months after they announced they were separating.

According to E! News, Mowry and Hardict “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”

Included in the agreement, they will uphold their previous arrangement, which includes legal and physical joint custody of their two children: son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. Additionally, Mowry requested that the court dismiss spousal support, per her and Hardrict’s premarital agreement.

Just days ago, the Sister, Sister star reflected on the decision.

“If I’m being completely honest with you all, these last few months have been some of the hardest of my life,” she captioned a photo of her and their two children on Thursday (April 20). “There’s no telling what direction life is going to take you and nothing but one thing is ever certain: the love I have for these two.”

She continued, “They are the reason I continue to push myself every day to work harder. Even when the going gets tough, I do everything for my kids, for their future, and for the generations to come.”

Last October, Mowry made the announcement that the two “decided to go their separate ways.”

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” she wrote, in part, in an Oct. 4 Instagram post. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

The actress added, “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Mowry and Hardict had been together for 14 years. The All American: Homecoming star has not addressed the split publicly.