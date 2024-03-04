It's been a banner year for Kevin Durant as he seeks another NBA Championship with the Phoenix Suns and his latest signature sneaker, the Nike KD 16, has been one of the more popular models released in the last year. Without wasting any time, Nike gave us a first look at the 14-time All-Star's newest upcoming signature, the Nike KD 17. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
The Nike KD 16 first dropped in early 2023 and became a hit with hoopers around the country for their accessibility and unmatched comfort. We've seen young stars like Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama clearly emulating the “Slim Reaper” and rocking his shoes during games. With colorways like “Wanda” and “Boardroom” becoming extremely popular, it was a memorable iteration for as long as it remains relevant.
However, this new Nike KD 17 features a completely new take and silhouette for the Kevin Durant line and fans are already clamoring for more colorways to be released. Just recently, sneaker account @knowing_kicks provided a first, detailed look of the sneakers both on-foot and in-hand.
DETAILED LOOK: Nike KD 17 “Sunrise” 🌅
RELEASE INFO: https://t.co/nVvw33Zg9N pic.twitter.com/UplkT1t4Dt
— Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) March 4, 2024
Nike KD 17 “Sunrise”
The initial looks at the new Nike KD 17 give us a great idea of what Nike is going for with these. Clearly they're back to favoring a low-cut sneaker for Durant and this iteration looks to be a bit more light-weight than his previous model. Immediately, the molded design on the support system jumps out with a wavy, futuristic design, following the cadence of many basketball sneaker on the market today.
The shoes also feature an icy outsole and a ‘KD' holographic logo on the tongue. The best part of this sneaker is the initial “Sunrise” colorway we see. The shoes feature a gradient red-to-yellow and yellow-to-white transition along the uppers, perfectly giving these a sunny tone. The hit of blue detailing along the midsole adds an ocean element to these and captures the sunrise theme fittingly.
All in all, first looks at these are garnering some praise as fans are excited to see what other ideas Durant and Nike have in store. For a first release, however, these are shaping up to be a hit and perfect for the summer months.
There hasn't been a hard release date set on these yet, but expect them to drop sometime in Summer 2024. They'll come with a retail tag of $150 and the official color code with read University Gold/Black-Safety Orange.
What do you think of Kevin Durant's latest signature shoe?