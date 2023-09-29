Kevin Stefanski is the head coach for the Cleveland Browns. He began his NFL career as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2006 to 2019. In his last two seasons with Minnesota, he was the offensive coordinator. The Cleveland Browns made Stefanski their head coach for the 2020 season, which helped Stefanski build a net worth of $2.4 million.

He was the 2020 Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year after leading the team to their first playoff win since 1994. Kevin is the son of Ed Stefanski, a former NBA executive. Kevin has three children with his wife. But let's take some time to get to know Kevin Stefanski's wife Michelle Stefanski.

Who is Kevin Stefanski's wife Michelle Stefanski?

Michelle was born in Philadelphia. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in communications.

She currently works as a marketing consultant. Michelle has two siblings, Kristin and Kyle.

Michelle Stefanski and Kevin Stefanski's relationship

Here is #Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and his family including wife Michelle, 3 adorable kids, dad Ed, #NBA exec pic.twitter.com/KM9RnlzpCs — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 14, 2020

There isn't much information about Kevin Stefanski's relationship, but there is confirmation that the couple have been married since 2007. The couple have tried to keep their relationship private, but Michelle and his kids appear often at games. Since Michelle is in the public eye, let's look at Michelle outside of her relationship with Kevin Stefanski.

Michelle has three kids with her husband: Will, Gabe, and Juliette. Will is the oldest son and is 14 years old while Gabe is 12 years old. Juliette is 9 years old, and she is a talented dancer. Will and Gabe are good athletes, something that they inherited from their father.

Kevin was sure to acknowledge the support of his family when given the coaching job with Cleveland. In his press conference, he said, “I also need to acknowledge my family here. My wife Michelle, my boys Will and Gabe, and my daughter Juliette. If anyone with young children and if you have moved before, you know it is a tough 48 hours we have been through. We have made some promises to these children. We are getting a dog. We are going to Disney World and lord knows what else has been promised since you guys got here.”

Kevin Stefanski's sports family

Kevin Stefanski's father is Ed Stefanski, senior advisor of the Detroit Pistons in the NBA. Ed grew up in Pennsylvania and excelled in basketball and football. He was a member of the University of Pennsylvania basketball team for four years. After graduation, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Stefanski with the 168th pick in the 1976 NBA Draft.

His playing career didn't pan out, but he has had a successful managerial career. After being the general manager of the 76ers from 2007 to 2011, Ed became the vice president of player personnel for the Memphis Grizzlies. After four years in that position, the Detroit Pistons made Ed their senior advisor to the owner. In 2020, Ed was voted the third-best NBA Executive of the Year.

Kevin and Ed's sports careers are oddly similar. Kevin put his name in the 2005 NFL Draft, but every team passed on him. Instead of pursuing a playing career, Kevin became a coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2006. Ed's path to success was an inspiration in Kevin's career, and it has suited him well.

Kevin has likely taken tips from his family and kept much of his life private. There isn't much info available about Kevin's wife or kids. What we do know is that Michelle is very supportive of her husband and is often his biggest fan at Cleveland games.

This is all we know about Kevin Stefanski's wife, Michelle Stefanski.