Kevin Stefanski's net worth in 2023 is $2.4 million. Stefanski is a professional football coach who currently coaches the Cleveland Browns of the NFL. He is a PFWA Coach of the Year awardee, an AP NFL Coach of the Year recipient, and a Sporting News Coach of the Year winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Kevin Stefanski's net worth in 2023.

Kevin Stefanski's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $2.4 million

Kevin Stefanski's net worth in 2023 is $2.4 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sports Virsa.

Kevin Stefanski was born on May 8, 1982, in Philadelphia. He attended Saint Joseph's High School. After graduating from high school, Stefanski attended the University of Pennsylvania. There, he suited up for the university's Penn Quakers football squad. With the Quakers, Stefanski was given the Quakers Freshman of the Year Award.

In addition to this, he was also part of the only Quakers roster that went undefeated. In 2002, Stefanski was a First team All-Ivy League selection. He eventually graduated from Penn with a degree in Communications.

Kevin Stefanski becomes assistant director of Penn football

After a decorated college football stint at Penn, Stefanski returned to the university's football program as an assistant director of the Quakers' football program. Here, he overlooked the daily operations of the Quakers. His performance as assistant director allowed him to gain some attention from NFL squads.

Kevin Stefanski's assistant-coaching stint with the Vikings

In 2006, the Minnesota Vikings hired Stefanski to be a part of their coaching staff. Stefanski held several positions with the franchise. These included assistant to the head coach, assistant quarterbacks coach, tight ends coach, running backs coach, quarterbacks coach, interim offensive coordinator, and offensive coordinator. According to Sportskeeda, Stefanski raked in an annual salary of $1 million as part of the Vikings' coaching staff.

During his time here, Stefanski played an instrumental role in developing NFL quarterback Case Keenum. In fact, Stefanski's impact was felt in the NFL, given that the New York Giants even made an attempt to hire the Vikings' assistant coach. However, the Vikings ultimately denied the Giants' attempt to hire Stefanski, based on a report by ESPN.

Kevin Stefanski becomes head coach of the Browns

After 14 seasons with the Vikings, the Cleveland Browns hired Stefanski to become the team's 18th head coach. Shortly after the announcement, Stefanski signed a five-year contract. The deal reportedly pays him $3.5 million on an annual basis. According to a report by Sportskeeda, Stefanski's salary is one of the lowest for a head coach in the NFL.

The former Quakers standout didn't really have a memorable coaching debut. In fact, the Browns were completely blown out by the Baltimore Ravens, 38-6.

But despite a disappointing start, Stefanski put all the doubts to rest after leading the Browns to a 11-5 win-loss card during his first season as head coach. It was the Browns' first winning season since 2007. In addition to this, their record was also enough to secure a playoff berth, ending an 18-year drought in the process.

For his efforts, Stefanski was named NFL Coach of the Year, the first Browns coach to win the coveted coaching award since Forrest Gregg, who accomplished the feat 44 years prior. In addition to this, he was also named Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America and The Sporting News.

But while Stefanski had a solid coaching debut season, he has yet to replicate the tremendous feat. The NFL Coach of the Year led the squad to a disappointing pair of succeeding seasons. In 2021, the Browns finished with a 8-9 record and failed to make the postseason. A season later, Cleveland had to endure another losing season, with the Browns posting a 7-10 win-loss card as they failed to make the playoffs for the second straight year.

With the 2023 season commencing, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is refusing to call it a make-or-break year for Stefanski and Browns general manager Andrew Berry despite the disappointing two seasons. Fortunately, with the organization rallying behind Stefanski, the Browns are headed in the right direction after taking a commanding victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 season with a score of 24-3.

However, Stefanski will have to push through the rest of the NFL season without All-Pro player Jack Conlin, who was diagnosed with a torn ACL following their dominant victory against the Bengals.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kevin Stefanski's net worth in 2023?