In what's been a rookie season that's seen moments of brilliance for the San Antonio Spurs, Stephon Castle was coming off what may have been his worst stretch as a pro. It was easily his most pedestrian stint since his first week in the NBA.

The national champion with the UConn Huskies headed into a New Year's Eve game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers off only the second scoreless performance of his young career. Castle responded to that outing in Minneapolis and the two directly before in which he scored just six points apiece, with 15 vs. LA. He started the second half in place of Jeremy Sochan who exited the game with what was labeled a low back issue.

“I thought it was a very mature response to what happened in Minnesota,” acting head coach Mitch Johnson said of his combo guard. “I thought he looked great, but just in general, even before that, very happy with his response to seven minutes in a rough patch in Minnesota.”

“Not surprised, but very pleased,” Johnson concluded.

Stephon Castle's resurgence parallels the Spurs way

It's become a Spurs mantra, and Castle appears to fit right in.

“Having a short-term memory, whether it's a good game or a bad game,” the 20-year-old stated.

Long known as an organization that maintains an even keel, the Silver and Black – under the direction of Hall-of-Famer Gregg Popovich for two and half decades – have stressed the importance of understanding bigger pictures.

“You're going to be on guys' scouting reports, so people are going to guard you certain ways,” Castle continued. “Sometimes it's not going to be your night. Sometimes you're going to play, sometimes you're not. Staying ready is a skill you've got to have in the NBA.”

Selflessness has long been another pillar of San Antonio's culture. From David Robinson to Tim Duncan to now Victor Wembanyama, the franchise's legends have ranked among the most unassuming in all of sports. Manu Ginobili famously came off the bench for most of a Hall of Fame career. It's a core tenant Castle seems to understand.

“Realize, it doesn't matter when you come in. If I didn't start the second half, I would've still come in ready. My mindset was really just to focus on our defensive game plan, on [James] Harden. I had to take that assignment from Jeremy when he went out.”

Castle added four assists and rebounds each to his 15 points vs. the Clippers, which ranked third on the team behind Keldon Johnson's 17 and Wemby's 27. In Wembanyama, Castle has a direct line to someone who just experienced the usual rookie bumps. Including his scoreless night in Minneapolis, Castle had combined for just 12 points in games against the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks as well.

“I feel like everybody goes through it,” the Covington, Georgia native declared.

“I've talked to Vic [Wembanyama] about it plenty of times, but not only Vic, really, coaches, my other teammates. Everybody goes through it, so, like I said, just having short term memory.”

Castle ranks fifth among all rookies in scoring. Combine that with his skill set, a solid 6-foot-5 frame, and defensive prowess, and he's already achieved stand-out status.

“The good thing about the NBA is that you have multiple games to redeem yourself, so I was just coming into this game with a clear mind and just playing confident.”

Add “the right attitude” to Castle's long list of strengths.