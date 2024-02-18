The rookie opened up on why he's glad he ended up with the Spurs.

San Antono Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was coveted by all 30 NBA teams in the lead up to the 2023 NBA Draft.

But Wemby doesn't wonder what it would be like to play for another team, as being with the Spurs is right where he belongs, according to Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News:

“Victor reiterated how happy he is to be a Spur and to play for a franchise where ‘what matters most is to be a good person.' ‘This is really the best place for me,' he added. ‘I said that over and over. I couldn’t dream of being in a better place.'”

Of course, playing for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is going to mean that more than basketball is emphasized.

The Spurs have their generational rookie, but they still have a long way to go. Wemby was asked what his goals are for the rest of the season, again per Osborn:

“Victor on if he has goals, both team- and individual-wise, for rest of season: ‘Yeah, of course. Not have any regrets and have a better record at the end of the season than what we have won before and also than last season.' Spurs are 11-44 after finishing 22-60 last year.”

The future is bright for Wembanyama and the Spurs. The San Antonio rookie excited fans at NBA All-Star Weekend as part of the NBA Rising Stars Challenge with Team Pau, as well as the NBA Skills Challenge with the Team First Picks (with Paolo Banchero and Anthony Edwards). Unfortunately for the French phenom, not only did his team failed to win in both events, but they also ended up last place and unable to even compete for the titles.