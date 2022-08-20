Keyontae Johnson makes decision on next school after scary collapse at Florida 2 years ago

Former Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson is taking his talents to the Big 12.

On Saturday, Johnson announced on Instagram that he has committed to the Kansas State Wildcats for the 2022 season as a graduate transfer.

Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson has announced he is heading to Kansas State on Instagram. Huge late addition for Jerome Tang. pic.twitter.com/JOYDG1fbnd — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) August 20, 2022

Johnson entered the transfer portal in May following a four-season run at Florida, where he featured in 72 total games and posted an 11.0 points per game average. He garnered interest from multiple top basketball programs across the nation and wound up listing the Wildcats, Memphis, Nebraska, and Western Kentucky as his finalists. But after taking a visit to Kansas State and touching base with team officials last month, he has elected to become the most notable transfer addition in the early run of the Jerome Tang era.

Johnson has not played in a game since he collapsed on the court during Florida’s non-conference matchup against Florida State in Dec. 2020. He was immediately hospitalized and was later in a medically induced coma. In the end, he was diagnosed with heart inflammation, and the call was then made to sideline him for the rest of the campaign. He did stay put in the Florida basketball program, as he rejoined the team as a coach.

The versatile forward returned to the court for Florida’s Senior Day clash against Kentucky last season, as he was an honorary starter for the game. He was removed seconds into the game after receiving a standing ovation at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Goodman reported on Saturday that Johnson was cleared by “medical personnel,” which comes as the one-time First Team All-SEC selection “just wants to play again.” He reportedly also has a $5 million insurance policy that would be waived if he goes on to play in at least 10 games over the coming campaign.

For now, it remains to be seen on whether Johnson may end up receiving the green light to play in the Wildcats’ crucial November contests, which include a Big East-Big 12 Battle showdown with the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats are coming off of three straight losing seasons where they combined for 34 total wins. Overall, they have not featured in the NCAA Tournament since the 2018-2019 campaign.