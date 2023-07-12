Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't believe Francis Ngannou will be able to land a power shot on Tyson Fury.

It was recently announced that Fury would be boxing the former UFC heavyweight champion on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Although the number of rounds were not known initially, it was later revealed to be 10 rounds.

News of the fight drew a mixed reaction from Twitter as while many were happy for Ngannou to secure the bag, others feel it's virtually a non-contest with Fury more than likely coming out on top — despite the former's knockout power.

Nurmagomedov is in the same camp as he feels Fury is the best heavyweight boxer in the world today with only Oleksandr Usyk being capable of touching him.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Tyson Fury, this guy is the best right now. I think Tyson Fury is on a different level in boxing,” Nurmagomedov told Sky Sports (via Boxing Scene). “If they fight in MMA, of course Francis Ngannou has a chance… If they fight in UFC, Tyson Fury has not much of a chance.

“In boxing, I don’t see anyone that can touch his face, maybe [Oleksandr] Usyk. Usyk is going to be his toughest challenge for Tyson Fury.”

All that said, Nurmagomedov understands exactly why Ngannou campaigned for the fight given his tough upbringing and his overall desire for a lucrative payday.

“If he can go to boxing, he’s going to make 50-60 million dollars, he has to,” Nurmagomedov added. “Why not? Because I know that Francis has come from a poor life… If someone pays you more money, go and take it, if your goal is money.”