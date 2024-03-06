Grammy-winning rapper Kid Cudi has officially announced his highly anticipated Insano World Tour in support of his latest album, Insano, the NYPost reports. The tour, named after his ninth studio album, will kick off with the North American leg on July 28 in Austin, Texas, at Moody Center.
— DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) March 6, 2024
Joining Kid Cudi on the road for all dates will be fellow rapper Pusha T, promising an electrifying lineup for fans across the globe. Additionally, artists Jaden and Earthgang will make special appearances in select cities, adding further excitement to the tour.
Presale tickets for the Insano World Tour will be available in North America starting on March 12 at 10 a.m., with general ticket sales commencing on March 15 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express cardholders will enjoy early access to VIP packages in certain markets, beginning on March 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find more information on ticket sales and VIP packages on the official tour website.
The extensive world tour will feature 31 dates across North America this summer before heading to Europe and the UK in 2025. The tour will traverse major cities in the southern, eastern, and midwestern regions of the United States, including stops in Dallas, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston, before culminating in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 30.
At each show, fans can anticipate hearing tracks from Kid Cudi's recently released 21-track album, Insano. The album has been hailed as a triumph by the artist himself, who expressed his joy and happiness in the music during an interview with Zach Lowe.
With a stellar lineup of supporting artists and an array of tour dates spanning multiple continents, Kid Cudi's Insano World Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide, showcasing the rapper's enduring talent and innovation in the music industry.