Kid Cudi, a celebrated figure in the rap scene, has sparked curiosity among fans regarding his stance on collaborating with Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, per Complex. Despite the excitement from fans about a potential joint project, Cudi's recent response on social media suggests he may not be enthusiastic about working with Glover.
The discussion ignited when a fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their desire for a collaboration between Cudi and Gambino, emphasizing the need for an official release of their rumored track “Warlords.” Cudi shared the tweet but responded succinctly, stating, “Im cool.”
The speculation surrounding a collaboration between the two artists dates back to 2020 when a leaked track believed to be titled “Warlords” surfaced online. However, despite the leak, there has been no indication of an official release, and Cudi's recent response marks his closest acknowledgment of the rumored collaboration. He offered no further explanation for his disinterest in collaborating with Glover, leaving fans curious about his reasons.
Interestingly, Glover has previously opened for Kid Cudi during a show at New York City's Terminal 5 in 2011. Reflecting on the experience, Glover shared in a past interview with GQ how he persevered through a challenging performance, even amidst boos from the audience. Despite this shared history, it appears that Cudi's current stance on collaboration with Gambino remains unchanged.
While fans eagerly anticipate a potential musical collaboration between Cudi and Gambino, Cudi's response indicates that such a project may not be on the horizon. Despite their compatible musical styles and fan anticipation, Cudi's stance underscores the complexities of artistic collaboration and individual preferences within the industry.