Martin Scorsese's upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon has gotten a theatrical release shake up.

Apple announced that Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in theaters nationwide on October 20. Originally, the Scorsese epic was going to release in limited theaters (New York City and Los Angeles) on October 6 before going wide. Now the film will release nationwide on the same day. Select IMAX theaters will be included in the rollout.

An Apple TV+ release has not yet been announced for Killers of the Flower Moon. It will come sometime after the initial theatrical release — something they are doing in partnership with Paramount.

Per Apple, the synopsis of the film reads: “Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. ” The film premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival in May ahead of its full release. First reviews were positive, as the film holds a 97% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing.

Leonardo DiCaprio (making his sixth collaboration with Scorsese), Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro (making his tenth collaboration with Scorsese) star in the film. Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal also star.

Martin Scorsese's upcoming film is his first one since 2019's The Irishman. His next project, another collaboration with DiCaprio, will be an adaptation of The Wager — another David Grann book.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released on October 20.