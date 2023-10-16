‘Killers of the Flower Moon' novel author, David Grann opens up on the real story behind Martin Scorsese's hit film, delving into a series of murders involving Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma. The novel explores a dark and complex narrative that encompasses not only the murders but also themes of greed, wealth, conspiracy, racism, and the early days of the FBI. And it was only right for Scorsese to give it justice.

At the core of both Grann's book and Scorsese's film are Mollie and Ernest Burkhart, portrayed by Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio. Mollie, an Osage woman, and Ernest, a white man, were a married couple living in Oklahoma during the murders. One of the victims was Mollie's sister, and her death played a pivotal role in a long-standing conspiracy to eliminate wealthy Osage individuals.

The Osage people had strategically acquired valuable land due to their foresight about the oil beneath their territory. However, white men resented the wealth seemingly falling into the hands of the Osage, leading to conspiracy and violence.

William Hale, played by Robert De Niro, served as a prominent figure in this conspiracy. Despite appearing sympathetic to the Osage, Hale was one of the masterminds behind the murders. It exploits the corrupt system that allowed Osage wealth siphoned away by opportunists.

As the murders continued, the Osage hired Pinkerton agents to investigate the deaths. These investigations revealed a widespread conspiracy involving guardians, judges, lawyers, doctors, and businessmen profiting from the deaths. The true scale of the conspiracy and its cost in lives and wealth remains unknown.

The investigation culminated in a sensational trial, exposing corruption and the extent of the conspiracy. Ernest Burkhart eventually admitted his involvement and the role of his uncle William Hale. Hale was found guilty of first-degree murder. While Ernest got life in prison. Mollie divorced him, horrified by his complicity.

The Osage murders, known as “the reign of terror,” highlighted the dark period when Native Americans faced exploitation and violence. In the novel author's words, it's a story of “monstrous crimes” ever committed in America.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon' by novel author David Grann and film-directed by Martin Scorsese, will be available in Cinemas on October 20.