After years stuck in obscurity, Brendan Fraser caps off his redemption arc by bagging the Best Actor award at the Oscars. Thanks to his role in The Whale, the former Mummy and George of the Jungle star has risen on top of Hollywood by making the comeback nobody expected him to make at all on a night full of epic moments and heartfelt tributes.

Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor Oscar for his incredible performance in 'The Whale' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/ofuc00ckv3 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

In a category that saw Fraser go up against Collin Farrell, Austin Butler, Bill Nighy, and Paul Mescal, the former stood above these men to bag the prestigious award from the Academy. With tears forming in his eyes and a voice that’s about to break down, The Whale star began his acceptance speech by saying that his victory made him feel what the multiverse was like. He thanked Darren Aronofsky for throwing him a creative lifeline in his film and allowing him to star in it, leading to his victory at the Oscars. After which, Fraser paid tribute to his fellow nominees by saying it was an honor to be named alongside them in the said category, and to Hong Chau, his co-star in The Whale.

Brendan Fraser then goes on with his speech at the Oscars by thanking his sons – Holden, Leland, and Griffin – for being the air he breathed while he felt deep underwater all throughout these years. After thanking several people, Fraser goes bids everyone good night as the actor takes home the Best Actor award.

It should be remembered that for so many years, Fraser was almost non-existent in Hollywood due to the lack of projects he was in. His recent win at the Oscars for a very impressive performance in The Whale completes his story and signals his return to an industry he rightfully deserves to be in.