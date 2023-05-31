While Kim Kardashian is taking her time in the dating department, the reality personality is sure of what she wants in her next partner. In a clip from season three of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’, the SKIMS founder disclosed the long list of qualities she looks for in a man.

“Number one, protect me. Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene—I mean, that’s like a given, I think I should even take that off,” Kardashian starts off in the video, reading her list from the Notes app on her iPhone.

“Number four, calm. Five, no mom or dad issues. Six, patient. Seven, supportive. Genuinely happy for me. Successful. Good teeth,” she continues.

The clip then cuts to her confessional when she discloses why “good teeth” are her thing.

“Teeth are like one of my biggest turn-ons—the straighter, the hornier I’ll get. Just kidding, but not kidding,” she said.

“Spontaneous, fun, my friends and family love him. Someone that can be a role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to,” she says. “No heavy baggage, I have enough. Taller than me. Someone that loves to work out. A motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy, and someone with good taste.”

However, the shapewear mogul was not done.

“Smart, kind, great manners, is into self-care. I want to love their scent even in the gym,” Kardashian continues. “Let’s get facials together. Can read a room. Let’s do lasers. Has their own shit going on. Also adaptable. I love hair. Respects others, especially when no one’s watching. Let’s do ice baths together. Teeth, good teeth.”

“Are you willing to help someone?” a producer asks her. “Listen, if—I would help someone get veneers, if that’s what you’re asking,” Kardashian replies, laughing.

Kardashian was married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022 and they share four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. After their divorce, she dated ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Pete Davidson for nine months. The two called it quits in August of last year. The reality star is currently single.

Take a look at Kim’s responses here.