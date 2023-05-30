Kim Kardashian has found “interest” in “somebody new” amid her split with comedian Pete Davidson. While a source says that the Skims founder might have a crush she is taking things slow.

“Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in,” an insider told Us Weekly of Kardashian. “So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet.”

Kardashian knows that everything she does makes headlines which is why the source says the Hulu personality “wants to keep it under the radar” for right now.

“She’s not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn’t want to make it a big deal,” the source explains. “She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she’s excited about where things could go.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The makeup mogul dated the Saturday Night Live alum for nine months. The two broke it off last August. Davidson is now dating Chase Sui Wonders.

Kardashian spoke about taking things slow on the dating front as her top priority is her four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, Psalm, 3. She shares all her children with ex Kanye West.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” Kardashian explained during a May 22 interview on Jay Shetty‘s “On Purpose” podcast. “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it? There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”