Drake’s newest single “Search & Rescue” had the internet talking and not for the sooth vocals or firey beat. Fans couldn’t help but notice that the woman on the cover of his first solo song of the year resembled Kim Kardashian. Both Drake and the Kim Kardashian doppelgänger had their faces mostly covered in masks only revealing their eyes. Drake used this same approach on the cover of his Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape back in 2020. However, Internet users took all day to figure out who the mystery woman was and now she has been since been revealed. The mystery woman is a singer named Lilah, TMZ reports.

Not only did Drake use a Kim Kardashian look-alike for the single cover, he also sampled the Skims foundr’s voice. After Drake is done rapping the first verse, you hear Kim Kardashian in a conversation with her mom Kris Jenner. In the clip, you hear Kardashian speaking about her and Kanye’s relationship prior to their divorce last year.

“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that,” Kim is heard saying on the song. The sample comes from the 2021 season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Drake and Kanye had a three-year rap beef so him bringing up his ex-wife is not out of the ordinary. However, it is odd that he brought it up in this song since him and Ye squashed their beef in 2021. The two held a benefit concert to promote the release of Gangster’s Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover from prison.

The Toronto rapper gives two nods to Kardashian in the song with the doppelgänger and the sample but the song is not all about her. He also mentions how he is ready to settle down.

“I need someone to be patient with me/Someone to get money, would not take it from me/They don’t even need to be as famous as me/I don’t think I meet ’em at the places I be/But deep down I think about you all day, mami,” he rap-sings in Search & Rescue.

Next up for Drake is his It’s All A Blur Tour that kicks off in May with his Her Loss partner 21 Savage.