In case any further confirmation was needed, Joker 2 (or Joker: Folie à Deux) has wrapped thanks to a jaw-dropping Instagram post from the one and only Lady Gaga.

On April 6, Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share a picture of her in the film recreating the elevator shot from the first Joker film. Donning similar eye makeup and bright red lips, she stands in the elevator staring daggers through the camera. The caption of the post reads: “That’s a wrap ❤️‍🔥 🎬🃏 X, Harleen.”

Lady Gaga will play Harleen Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn; a psychiatrist that falls in love with Arthur Fleck/Joker (Joaquin Phoenix). While we’ve seen some iconic portrayals of Harley Quinn including Arleen Sorkin in Batman: The Animated Series, Margot Robbie in the DCU films, and Kaley Cuoco in the self-titled series for DC Universe and HBO Max, Gaga will attempt to put her own spin on the character. It helps that Joker 2 may be a musical, or at least lean into musical elements more than its predecessor, which should lean into Lady Gaga’s strengths.

That’s not to suggest that Lady Gaga cannot hold her own. After all, she was in the Oscar-winning A Star is Born in 2018 (taking home Best Original Song for “Shallow”) and also led Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci alongside the likes of Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Jared Leto (a former Joker actor himself).

The first Joker was a box office hit — grossing over $1 billion globally at the box office in 2019 — so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a sequel was inevitable. Joker 2 will also feature the return of Zazie Beetz from the first film; the woman who Arthur falls in love with and fantasizes about a relationship with her that never occurred. Also joining the cast are Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawley.

Joker 2 will be released on October 4, 2024.