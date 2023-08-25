Without revealing too much, Kim Kardashian posts an Instagram story with her daughter North West's handwritten letter saying “I love you so much,”.

While on vacation with friends and family in Japan, Kim Kardashian posted her 10-year-old daughter's letter to her mother. The mother-daughter duo have been posting a lot on their Tokyo trip, especially on their joint TikTok account.

The note, though incomplete, shows a “Thank you mom,” and an “I love you so much,” which could connect to the following “for always being there,”.

Kim Kardashian's caption on North West's letter on Instagram (via kimkardashian/IG) pic.twitter.com/p0sIqf6PHi — ClutchPoints Entertainment (@ClutchpointsEnt) August 25, 2023

Kim K then captions the note with “Don't want to share it all but my heart 💜 🥺,” which could bring any mother of a 10-year-old daughter to tears.

The Instagram story follows Kim Kardashian and North West as well as some other friends and family enjoying the cultural scene in Tokyo.

This story shows North West performing a Japanese game in front of her mother as well as Japanese performers. The Kardashian-West family sure knows how to immerse themselves into a culture. Of course, no visit to Tokyo would be complete without a nod to its world-renowned fashion scene. Kim, a fashion icon in her own right, and her mini-fashionista daughter, North, effortlessly blended into Tokyo's style landscape.

Kim K and North's Tokyo adventure not only allowed them to bond as a family but also showcased how travel and exploration can be a source of education, inspiration, and lifelong memories. This mother-daughter escapade showed the value of exposing young minds to diverse cultures.