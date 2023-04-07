Kim Kardashian and North West shocked fans Thursday (April 6) when their joint TikTok account seemingly disappeared from the platform. Luckily, the mother-daughter duo was not banned for long after social media users began sharing the “account banned” label. Previously when searched on the mobile app the error message occurred reading, “The account kimandnorth is no longer available.” Kim Kardashian and North West have amassed 15.5 million followers and more than 454 million likes on their joint account.

However, according to a source per TMZ, the “ban” might have been an internal decision from the Kardashian/West household. The source says, “North has been more interested in focusing her creativity in other areas lately and is taking a break from TikTok. Like most kids, interests change often, so she may be back on as early as tomorrow — or never again.”

Several celebrities have made appearances on Kim and North’s TikTok page including Mariah Carey and most recently Ice Spice.

Although fans might be sad that North is seemingly taking a break, Kanye has not been shy about expressing his frustration over his daughter having a TikTok account. He spoke to Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee in January 2022.

“Tell her don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok and don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that, and I said it after it was done without me knowing, and it happened again,” he told Lee. “So I feel like there’s some poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this, like, ‘crazy’ narrative. Because to say someone is crazy, they’re trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me.”