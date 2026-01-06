While she has done some broadcasting in her career,WNBA star Sophie Cunningham may be taking notes from iconic rapper Snoop Dogg after he called the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers game.

He had several viral moments throughout the broadcast, from interviewing Stephen Curry to calling Steve Kerr's controversial ejection.

hahaha my broadcasting career inspo https://t.co/GpbNxHEKHW — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

Cunningham responded to a clip of Snoop's reaction to Kerr's ejection on X, formerly Twitter. “Hahaha,” she wrote, “my broadcasting career inspo [inspiration].”

When she played for the Phoenix Mercury, Cunningham was a recurring analyst for the Phoenix Suns' Suns Live! show. Her tenure in Phoenix ended in 2025 after she was traded to the Indiana Fever. Now, she is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her WNBA career.

Snoop Dogg's reaction to Steve Kerr's ejection went viral

Article Continues Below

In the fourth quarter of the game between the Warriors and Clippers, Kerr was ejected after getting heated following a missed goaltending call on a layup by Gary Payton II. He was thrown out of the game with two technical fouls.

Snoop Dogg was on commentary at this time, and he couldn't help but react. He thought that Kerr's former Arizona Wildcat was coming out in the moment.

“Back him up, back him up, G.P. [Gary Payton II], back him up! Steve's ready to fire on him!” Snoop Dogg exclaimed. “Steve's back in Inglewood right now. Inglewood! Get him, Steve! You in Inglewood, Steve!

“The Arizona Wildcat came out — look at him!” he continued, before beginning to make what sounded like growling sounds.

The Warriors, who were down by seven points at the time, rallied to make it a one-point game with a few seconds left. Jimmy Butler missed a shot that would have won the Warriors the game.

With the loss, the Warriors fell to 19-18 on the season. Meanwhile, the Clippers picked up their 13th win of the season in nail-biting fashion.