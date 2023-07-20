Reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian recently opened up about one aspect of her divorce from rapper Kanye West that she won't compromise on – ensuring their children have the best memories and experiences with their father, according to People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old SKIMS CEO shared that her divorce from Kanye West, 46, had been finalized. As she went through her storage locker filled with memories from their marriage, Kim expressed her feelings about the past and how life had changed.

“This is like my time capsule of the best times, the reality is life is really different and when you know it can never get back there, that's what sucks and that's what's hard,” she said in a confessional. Despite the changes, Kim Kardashian emphasized the importance of creating the best memories for their children.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“My kids will have the best memories and this will be the best tribute for them. I had the best dad in the entire world so I would never want to take that experience away from my kids,” Kim said.

In 2022, she reiterated her commitment to co-parenting and putting their children first. “No matter what we're going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school,” she stated.

Kim and Kanye West share four children – sons Psalm, 4, and Saint, 7, and daughters Chicago, 5, and North, 10. Throughout the season, Kim has been candid about how public drama with Kanye affects their kids. She has taken steps to shield them from the negative aspects of their divorce, saying, “I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way but God, if people knew.”