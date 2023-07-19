A fan of Kim Kardashian is thanking the mogul for saving her life…sort of. Angelina Wiley, who goes by “Nina,” went viral on TikTok after she shared with her followers that she was shot four times. Ultimately, she claims that Kim Kardashian's shapewear SKIMS saved her from bleeding out after she was shot four times.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” Wiley announced in the TikTok video about her tragic experience.

“This New Year’s, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit,” Wiley continued.

“It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out,” she explained. She dubbed the shapewear company “body armor for women.”

Wiley says that she is “definitely gonna buy some more” and that she “should wear it every day.”

“Call it fate or Jesus, but Imma call it Kim,” Wiley said, captioning the video “no but fr, thanks kim.”

The video found its way to Kim Kardashian as she reposted the video on her Instagram Story with the comment “wowww” and the praying hands emoji.

Wiley responded to Kim's reaction to her video and how it's exciting that Kim is aware of her situation.

“It was definitely really exciting for me,” Wiley told PEOPLE. “I've been a fan for a while, so to know that she knows who I am is pretty mind-blowing to me.”

“Before I got shot, I was going to school for criminal justice so that's cool that we have that in common given that she went was in law school,” she explained.

“I remember being a kid reading about Kim in PEOPLE, so to have this opportunity out of nowhere is astonishing,” Wiley said. “It's like a childhood dream come true.”

Wiley posted a follow-up video three months after the shooting, telling her followers that a bullet remains in her stomach. “It would be a higher risk to take it out than it would be to just leave it,” she said.

Kim started SKIMS in 2019 with co-founders Emma Grede and Jens Grede. The shapewear company sells bodysuits, underwear, loungewear, swimsuits, and more.