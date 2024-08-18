Kim Kardashian reveals the ideas her children have for her love life. Kardashian was recently on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she revealed that her four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, are all for Kim dating and giving suggestions on who the lucky guy should be.

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they’re ready now and I’m not,” she said confirming that she is single right. “They’re so particular. Like they come home, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player.”

Besides athletes, Kim's kids are also for her dating some popular online gamers.

“It’s no, no, no. And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like ‘guys, this just isn’t what I want right now,” she said.

Kim Kardashian: Her Recent Relationships

Kim was married to Kanye West for nine years before finalizing their divorce in 2022. After her divorce from Kanye, Kim began dating Pete Davidson. The pair dated for nine months before calling it quits in 2022.

Most recently, she fueled romance rumors with Odell Beckham Jr. The former couple first romantically linked in September 2023 but decided to call it quits back in March.

Kardashian has been open about dating and got candid about it on the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast last year.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” she said. “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it? There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”

The Skims founder added: “There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important. I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”