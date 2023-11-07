Angel Reese and LSU women's basketball got roasted after their humiliating 92-78 loss to Colorado women's basketball on Monday.

Angel Reese and No. 1 LSU women's basketball got off to an inauspicious start in the 2023 NCAA season. No. 20 Colorado women's basketball's second-half surge propelled them to a surprising 92-78 win over LSU on Monday.

The trio of Frida Formann (27 points), Aaronette Vonleh (24 points), and Jaylyn Sherrod (19 points) combined for 70 points for Colorado women's basketball.

On the other hand, Angel Reese produced her usual double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds). She made just six of her 15 field-goal attempts.

The disparity in three-point field goals made the difference for Colorado women's basketball against LSU. Colorado made 10 of their 23 three-point field goal attempts. In contrast, LSU women's basketball converted just four of 10 from deep.

Nevertheless, it's just the first game of the NCAA season. Kim Mulkey and Co. will regroup against Queens women's basketball on Thursday.

Can Angel Reese and LSU women's basketball bounce back?

Angel Reese took LSU women's college basketball by storm in her first year with the program in 2022. Reese, a Baltimore native, spent her first two seasons with Maryland basketball.

She started in all 36 games and racked up 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. She set a new NCAA record with 34 double-doubles in her first season with LSU women's basketball. To nobody's surprise, Angel Reese earned SEC All-Defensive and First-Team All-SEC honors.

Angel Reese eventually led LSU women's basketball to their first national title against Caitlin Clark and Iowa women's basketball.

Consequently, LSU women's basketball carry high expectations as defending champions in women's college basketball. Let's see if they can silence the naysayers moving forward.